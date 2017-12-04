You are here:

Akshay Kumar to star in remake of Million Dollar Baby helmed by AR Murugadoss

TV actress Marina Kuwar is gearing up to make her big screen debut with a film directed by AR Murugadoss. It features Akshay Kumar.

The yet untitled film is a remake of Hollywood movie Million Dollar Baby. Marina will play Hilary Swank's role and Akshay will be essaying Clint Eastwood's role.

"Working with a star like Akshay Kumar is like a dream come true, the journey from modelling to acting has been a major struggle but I have never given up and I am confident I will soon be recognised," said Marina.

Marina, who has worked in TV show C.I.D and also participated in the reality TV show based show Bigg Boss 10. She is also undergoing proper functional training and maintaining a high protein diet for her role.