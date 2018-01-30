Akshay Kumar to reportedly star in Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Kanchana

Akshay Kumar is currently in talks with the multi-talented Raghava Lawrence to star in the official Hindi remake of the latter's super-hit horror-comedy Kanchana, the second part of the money-spinning Muni franchise of films.

Released in 2011, Kanchana was written, produced and directed by Lawrence, who also played the lead role in the film which went on to collect nearly eight times its modest budget at the box-office. The movie raked in the moolah at the box-office and turned out to be a profitable venture for all the stakeholders involved.

Confirming the news in a recent media interaction, Lawrence has said, "Yes. Akshay Kumar has expressed his interest in remaking the film in Hindi. I'm currently in the process of fine-tuning the script to suit the sensibilities of Hindi audiences."

Asked if he would helm the Hindi remake, Lawrence said it's too early to discuss more about the film. Veteran actor Sarath Kumar essayed the role of a transgender in the movie, which earned him rave reviews for his performance. Kanchana featured Raai Laxmi of Julie 2 fame as the lead heroine.

That Akshay Kumar has a penchant for remaking super-hit southern films is a well-known fact. In the last eight years, he has remade six films - Khatta Meetha, Housefull 2, Boss, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Gabbar Is Back - from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages and has worked with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss and Prabhudeva from Kollywood. In fact, one of his career's biggest hits, Bhool Bhulaiyaa directed by his trusted collaborator Priyadarshan, was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster Manichitrathazu helmed by Fazil.'

Akshay Kumar is currently awaiting the release of biographical drama Padman, which is slated to hit screens worldwide on 9 February. The R.Balki-directed film features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in crucial roles.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:37 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:37 PM