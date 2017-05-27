Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 surpasses Sultan and Kaabil in TV ratings

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 had an outstanding television premiere as it garnered the highest TV rating points for a Hindi film premiere on Star Gold. In doing so, the Fox Star Studios production beat the TV ratings generated by Salman Khan's Sultan,The Jungle Book, Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil and Varun Dhawan's Dishoom.

Jolly LLB 2: 3.83

Sultan: 3.32

Dishoom: 2.79

The Jungle Book: 2.39

Kaabil: 2.37

Jolly LLB 2 was a runaway blockbuster at the theatres when it released earlier this year. It collected over 120 crore at the India box office. The movie is one of the most successful film franchises in Bollywood to date with both Jolly LLB (starring Arshad Warsi) and Jolly LLB 2 getting overwhelming critical acclaim as well as incredible commercial success.

Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, says, "Jolly LLB 2 has got overwhelming love from audiences who have seen it at the theaters and now from audiences who have watched the movie on TV. Fox Star Studios is incredibly proud that this high content film has found huge appreciation across audience segments from across the country.

“The success of the satellite premiere also goes to show that India loves the character of the do-gooder lawyer Jolly and how the presence of a superstar like Akshay Kumar has made Jolly incredibly popular among the masses and hugely scaled up our homegrown franchise. Jolly LLB 2 is one of the most successful franchises that exist in Bollywood today, and it gives us a lot of confidence to build more stories that can be converted into successful franchises.”