Akshay Kumar shoots for Reema Kagti's Gold in Mumbai; details of role revealed

Ahead of the grand release of Padman on the Republic Day next year, Akshay Kumar has already begun shooting for the second schedule of Reema Kagti's Gold. The film will hit the screens on 15 August, 2018.

The film is based on the story of how India won its first gold medal as a free nation in the 1948 London Olympics. While the details about Akshay's character have been kept under wraps, the actor was seen shooting at Wadala cricket ground in Mumbai on Monday. Mumbai Mirror reports that the shooting was for an extensive rain sequence which started at 7.30 am in the morning and was wrapped up at around 5.30 pm.

Akshay will be seen playing the role of a Bengali man in this sports drama, and he has already started learning Bengali from a language coach on the film set. A source close to the project has revealed, "A dialect tutor and a special trainer to explain traditional Bengali mannerisms have been working with Akshay, who has been prepping for the part since May. The costume team has been working with fabrics that reflect the designs from Kolkata in the 40s and have been tailored to enhance Akshay's character."

The film will see Mouni Roy making her big screen debut. "Mouni plays Akshay's love interest in the film and will also be seen speaking in Bengali. She will wear bright sarees in shades of red with puffy blouses and roses in her hair to be in sync with the showcased era. It's a small yet prominent part," added the source.

Made by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's production house, Gold had been in the pipeline for the last one and a half year. Apart from Akshay and Mouni it also has Amit Sadh and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. Reema, whose directorial debut was with Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd, went on to co-write Zoya Akhtar’s Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do. Her last directorial work was the 2012 Aamir Khan-thriller Talaash.