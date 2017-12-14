Akshay Kumar says Neeraj Vora was one of the reasons why he forayed into comedy

Actor Akshay Kumar says he ventured into comedy genre because of late filmmaker and actor Neeraj Vora. The actor on 14 December tweeted that Vora was a multi-talented man.

Vora died here early on 14 December, months after being comatose, his family member said. Kumar and Vora together have worked in films like Awara Paagal Deewana, Deewane Huye Paagal, Ajnabee, Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri. Phir Hera Pheri, a cult classic, was written and directed by Vora himself, who was a gifted writer, director and actor.

"One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of Neeraj Vora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor... A mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP," Akshay tweeted.

One of the main reasons behind my foray into comedy, saddened to hear about the demise of #NeerajVora a multi-talented man, writer, director, actor...a mini industry by himself, learnt so much from him. RIP — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 14, 2017

Vora made his presence felt in Bollywood with Rangeela, where he was one of the writers. He made his directorial debut with Kumar's 2000 action flick Khiladi 420.

With inputs from IANS.