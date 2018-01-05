Akshay Kumar reveals Kesari first look; Harshvardhan announces Abhinav Bindra biopic: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Akshay Kumar's look in Kesari:

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always 🙏🏻 @dharmamovies@iAmAzure @SinghAnurag79 pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Akshay Kumar shared his look from the upcoming film Kesari that is based on the famous historical battle of Sarahgarhi. The film will hit the theatres on Holi 2019. The film is directed by Anurag Singh and co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar.

Harshvardhan Kapoor declares Abhinav Bindra biopic:

Harshvardhan Kapoor posts a picture with the complete script of the upcoming biopic Bindra based on the Indian ace shooter who won the Olympic gold medal in the 10 metre Air Rifle Event in 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Mahesh Babu paraglides with his son:

All set for his paraglide 😘😘 A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:11am PST

Former actress Namarata Shirodkar posted a picture of her husband and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu along with their son as they prepare to paraglide.

Parineeti Chopra sends New Year wishes

Parineeti Chopra who was busy shooting for Dibakar Banerjee's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar took some time out for herself and went for a quick vacay.

Deepika Padukone wishes 'sky' on her birthday

Happy Birthday Sky #nofilter A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jan 4, 2018 at 9:42pm PST

Deepika Padukone, on her birthday, went for a rather simple birthday post. Here's her wishing the sky a happy birthday.