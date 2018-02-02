You are here:

Akshay Kumar recites slam poetry, Anushka Sharma releases new teaser of Pari: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

First teaser of new Mission Impossible just landed

Mission Impossible: Fallout will have Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt racing to stop a terrorist attack while facing the consequences of the decisions he has made in the past. It will also have him do classic Ethan Hunt things like hanging from helicopters.

The new teaser for Anushka Sharma's Pari is out

Anushka Sharma tweeted the new teaser for her upcoming horror flick Pari which comes out 2 March.

First look of Sudhir Mishra's next movie Daas Dev released

First look poster of Sudhir Mishra's #DaasDev - a modern take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel #Devdas... Stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma and Anurag Kashyap [guest appearance]… 9 March 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/yYRVysUkpI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 2, 2018

Taran Adarsh tweeted the first look poster of the next Sudhir Mishra movie named Daas Dev. The movie stars Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rahul Bhat, Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Vipin Sharma and Anurag Kashyap.

First poster of animated movie The Boy and the World is out

Official poster of animation film #TheBoyAndTheWorld... 9 Feb 2018 release in select cinemas. pic.twitter.com/cTEOqKf3k2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2018

The first official poster of the upcoming animated movie by Sunil Thakor Doshi, The Boy and the World, was released on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar tried his hand at slam poetry alongside Aranya Johar

For Padman promotions, Akshay Kumar released a video of himself performing a slam poetry that deals with menstruation and how it is perceived in the society. He joined feminist sensation Aranya Johar to recite the poem #BleedingRani.

Katrina Kaif practises mid-air dance moves for Thugs of Hindostan

Rewind and repeat ..... #thugslife A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 1, 2018 at 8:56am PST

Katrina Kaif is practising hard for a song in Thugs of Hindostan and her moves are going viral.

Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday with her family

Shamita Shetty celebrated her 39th birthday with her family over lunch. She posted a video on Twitter which said she misses her father, who passed away in 2016, and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra, the husband of Shilpa Shetty.

