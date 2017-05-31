Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon to judge The Great Indian Laughter Challenge?

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge was the show that gave India comedians like Kapil Sharma, Sunil Pal, Raju Shrivastava and Ehsaan Qureshi. Eight years after the show last aired, it is all set to return to the small screen for its fifth season.

The Times of India reports that Star India is considering to relaunch the show on Star Plus this year and has huge names planned for the jury. While Navjot Singh Sidhu was a recurrent judge of the show, he is likely to not continue with the show owing to his new political commitments as a cabinet minister in the Punjab government.

Thus, DNA reports that the channel has approached Akshay Kumar to be the main judge of the show. He will be called Super Boss and it will be his second stint on the small screen after hosting three seasons of the adventure reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Interestingly, India Today reports that the channel has also approached his former co-star Raveena Tandon to be a judge on the show. While Tandon is currently judging the reality show Sabse Bada Khiladi, she is considering doing The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as well. However, there is no official word of confirmation on the same from either Kumar, Tandon or the channel.

Kumar and Tandon made for one of the most celebrated on-screen couples of Hindi cinema back in the 1990s. They have collaborated in multiple films like Rajiv Rai's 1994 action thriller Mohra, Umesh Mehra's 1996 action film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Sunil Agnihotri's 1997 action film Daava, Pramod Chakravorty's 1998 action romance film Barood, Sameer Malkan's 1998 action film Keemat - They Are Back and Moosa Farish's 2004 crime drama Police Force: An Inside Story.

Thus, it has been 13 years since Kumar and Tandon last appeared on the screen together. It will be interesting to see them reunite, even if it is for the small screen.