Akshay Kumar may star in the Hindi remake of Ajith's 2014 Tamil film Veeram

Akshay Kumar is one hell of a busy actor in Bollywood. With an enviable line-up of films this year — Padman, Robot 2.0, Gold and Kesar— Kumar is on a roll. His most recent release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a hit; it also established him as the poster boy of nationalism and social issues.

Taking a break (supposedly) from his "son of the soil" image, Kumar is speculated to star in the official Hindi remake of Tamil superstar Ajith's 2014 film, Veeram, as reported by DNA. The film is reportedly titled Land of Lungi (lol) and will be backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The DNA report also states that Farhad (of Sajid-Farhad sibling duo) will be helming the project; it will be his solo-directorial debut. Sajid-Farhad, the duo, has directed Kumar's 2014 film It's Entertainment and 2016's Housefull 3.

Previously they have been active script writers having written films like Golmaal Returns, All The Best: Fun Begins, Housefull 2, Ready, Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, and Chashme Baddoor. The talented writer-cum-director brothers decided to split late in 2016.

Ajith's Veeram was a full-on commercial entertainer, a genre that Kumar single-handedly ruled before he stepped into the "socially relevant" film wagon. Veeram was directed by Siva and starred Tamannaah Bhatia along with Ajith.