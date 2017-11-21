Aksar 2: Zareen Khan accuses makers of mistreatment, says 'was on the verge of being molested'

Zareen Khan has accused the makers of Aksar 2 of mistreating her and neglecting her security requirements.

The erotic thriller opened to dismal reviews and was criticised for being all romp and no substance. Khan, who plays the female lead in the film opposite Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla and Sreesanth, says the makers made her wear minimal clothing for no reason and partied away instead of promoting the film.

According an India Today report, the actress says the makers had promised her that Aksar 2 would be a clean film. However, they kept adding more intimate scenes even though it wasn't the demand of the script. According to the actress, the makers ate and drank beer when they should have been promoting the film and took away the keys of the car when she tried to leave. She also adds that because of inadequate security, she was mobbed and was on the "verge of getting molested".

Meanwhile, the makers replied to her accusations, denying the allegations and said it was Khan, who threw tantrums and refused to promote the film. They say she backed out of the promotional plan, despite being informed in advance and left for Mumbai without informing anyone from the team.