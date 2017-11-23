Akhil Akkineni returns to Telugu cinema with Hello: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Akhil Akkineni returns to Telugu film industry

Say a big HELLO! to these two:) what a joy it was to work with them. JB Sir wit his chilled out cool vibe and Ramya Mam with her grace and evergreen beauty 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 #HelloOnDec22 pic.twitter.com/cwdbKMY3c6 — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) November 22, 2017

Akhil Akkineni is all set to make a comeback into the Telugu film industry with a movie titled Hello. The film will hit the theaters on 22 December. Akkineni's character will be called Avinash in the film. Hello is helmed by Vikram Kumar and produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under the Annapurna Studios banner. Katrina Kaif's practice sessions for 'Swag Se Swagat'

Dancing in the moonlight 🌟🌙🌝✨. #swagseswagat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 22, 2017 at 7:23am PST

Bts........ swag shoot 🌞💃 📸by @rezaparkview #swagseswagat A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:47pm PST

Katrina Kaif recently teased her fans with behind-the-scene snippets of her song 'Swag Se Swagat' from her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai in which she stars alongside Salman Khan. The film is touted as a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and will see a 22 December release. Chrissy Teigen's 'bang'ing haircut



I did it! Thank you @jenatkinhair and @priscillavalles!!! A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 21, 2017 at 7:47pm PST

It's the season for change in Chrissy Teigen's life. After recently announcing that she is expecting her second baby with husband John Legend, the model has now got a makeover in the form of bangs. Styled by celebrity stylist Jen Atkins — Teigen debuted her bangs via an Instagram video and she looks hella cute!

Sonakshi Sinha's musical moment

Girl with the blue guitar, doing what she does best... posing 💁🏻‍♀️ #Workinprogress #musicalnights A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Nov 21, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to share a picture of herself holding a blue guitar as she posed for the camera. Captioning the photograph with the hashtag #musicalnights, Sinha has certainly got our curiosity piqued.