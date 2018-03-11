You are here:

Ajay Devgn to reportedly be the first guest on Family Time With Kapil Sharma; trolls comedian in promo

FP Staff

Mar,11 2018 11:00:24 IST

Sony TV's upcoming show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma, marks the comedian's long-awaited television comeback. Not just that, Ajay Devgn will reportedly be the first celebrity guest on the show, according to the new promo.

Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma. Image from Twitter/@FSGBlog

Devgn, who is awaiting the release of his forthcoming project, Raid, is going to begin promotions with Family Time With Kapil Sharma. When Sharma was still doing The Kapil Sharma Show, reports of him skipping the shoot of an episode with the team of Baadshaho were rife. He had allegedly failed to turn up for the promotional episode, leaving the whole cast of the film, including Devgn, harrowed.

However, in the new cheeky video released by Sony TV, Sharma requests Devgn to grace the first episode of his show. Initially, the Singham actor is reluctant to promote his film on his show and trolls him for his irresponsible and unprofessional behaviours, in a light-hearted manner. In the end, he agrees to 'raid' the sets.

In Raid, Devgn plays a resolute income tax official, who takes on corrupt businessmen. The film is inspired by the the real life I-T raids that were conducted by Indian Revenue Services back in the '80s.

