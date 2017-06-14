Ajay Devgn to produce biopic on Baba Ramdev with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla?

Actor-producer Ajay Devgn is reportedly coming up with a television show based on the life of yoga-guru Baba Ramdev. For the project, Devgn will be collaborating with filmmaker Abhinav Shukla, reports Mumbai Mirror.

The report suggests that the television show will be named Swami Baba Ramdev: The Untold Story, and would entail the entire journey of Ramdev and his associate Balakrishna - from being ordinary citizens to becoming global icons. It is also reported that the show is expected to go on floors by the end of 2017.

Apparently, actor Vikrant Massey, who is riding high after the applauds garnered by his film A Death in the Gunj, was roped in to play the role of Ramdev in the show, but somehow things didn't work out between the actor and the makers.

According to a Filmfarereport, Massey had in fact already got into the look, by growing his hair and beard. He was reportedly also meant to spend some time with the yoga-guru to pick up the nitty-gritties and also learn some Yoga postures and techniques, in order to don the role as convincingly as possible. But, he moved out of the show citing personal reasons.

Massey spoke to Mumbai Mirror and confirmed the news by saying, "Yes I had started prep but have since opted out for personal reasons. I wish the team luck."

Ajay Devgn is currently busy with his upcoming projects - Baadshaho, directed by Milan Luthria and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again.