Ajay Devgn shares his Hichki moment with Rani Mukerji: People said I 'won't become a hero' because of my ordinary looks

Ajay Devgn has displayed a diverse range as a performer and earned massive popularity across genres — from comedy, action to serious, intense films. But his journey to stardom wasn’t without roadblocks either.

The makers of Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki are promoting the film uniquely by asking prominent personalities to share their weaknesses and how they eventually converted them into massive strengths. Devgn revealed his biggest 'hichki' moment to Mukerji in an exclusive interview.

Devgn says, “When I had started out in the industry, there was this huge buzz that he is a very ordinary looking guy and he won’t make it. He won’t become a hero. I used to hear all of that, and it felt like a 'hichki'. But finally I didn’t listen to any of that and went ahead (with my acting).”

Devgn encourages everyone to ignore their hichkis and focus on their goals.

His latest film Raid, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, has struck a chord with the audience and is doing great business at the box office. As of 19 March, the film had minted Rs 41 crore, thus becoming the second highest grosser in terms of opening weekend collections.

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, Hichki is set to release on 23 March.

Watch the video interview here:



Published Date: Mar 20, 2018 13:57 PM | Updated Date: Mar 20, 2018 13:57 PM