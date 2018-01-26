You are here:

Aiyaary team celebrates Republic Day with BSF jawans: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Jan,26 2018 17:59 05 IST

When SRK's son AbRam turned Knight Rider

My knight Rider ...❤️ flaunting his ride.

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Mummy Gauri Khan posted a picture of AbRam riding a cycle wearing a Kolkata Knight Riders' T-shirt and we can't stop swooning over it.

Ranveer Singh wishes Republic Day

Happy Republic Day! #jaihind

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on


In a departure from his menacing Alauddin Khilji look, Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh wished all his fans on the eve of Republic Day. He looks very sabhya, no?

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 to release on Republic Day in 2019

On the eve of Republic Day, Hrithik Roshan announced the new release date of his upcoming biopic Super 30 based on mathematician and teacher Anand Kumar. From its earlier scheduled date of release — 23 November 2018 — the film is now slated for a 25 January, 2019 release.

Hate Story 4 in the pipeline

Hate has a new meaning! Brace yourself, Hate is coming. Hate Story 4 trailer out in 3 days. #HS4Trailer @urvashirautelaforever @imkaranwahi @vivan_bhathena @ihanadhillon @vishalpandya05 @tseries.official

A post shared by Hate Story IV (@hatestoryiv) on

Bollywood suspense thriller franchise Hate Story is all set to come up with its new (fourth) installment soon. The film stars Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhathena and Karan Wahi. Vishal Pandya will helm the project and the trailer is set to release on 27 January.

Aiyaary team celebrates Republic Day with BSF jawans

Sidharth Malhotra-Manoj Bajpayee starrer suspense thriller Aiyaary is all set to release on 9 February. The film's team including Malhotra, Bajpayee and actress Rakul Preet Singh spent the Republic Day with BSF jawans in Amritsar.

Dil Chahta Hai reunion — director Farhan Akhtar meets music trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Farhan Akhtar recently shared a picture of himself along with his Dil Chahta Hai music director trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. The whole team is going to perform in Ahmedabad.

Justin Timberlake surprises Ellen DeGeneres on her 60th birthday

If 60 means getting surprised by @JustinTimberlake, count me in.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres turns 60 today. To surprise her, actor-singer Justin Timberlake made an appearance on The Ellen Show. Quite some surprise!

