Aiyaary song 'Lae Dooba' is a soothing romantic melody featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh

The first song from Neeraj Pandey's film Aiyaary released on 29 December. Featured on Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, the song 'Lae Dooba', revolves around a budding romance between the characters of the two actors in the film.

Touted to be a thriller, Aiyaary is mainly focussed on the teacher-protege relationship and dynamics of Manoj Bajpayee and Malhotra, where both are portrayed as army men. As per the trailer, Bajpayee, a loyal and diligent soldier, has been assigned the onus of hunting down one of his most talented proteges (played by Malhotra) who is embroiled in a twisted artillery scam.

Aiyaary is an intense thriller-drama, and like all the Pandey films has a pacy narrative (at least the trailer alludes to this assumption). Amid all the tension, a bit of innocent romance acts as a cinematic relief. The song 'Lae Dooba' comes across as the much-required soothing agent. Both the characters seem to just enjoy each other's company; without actually romancing as a 'couple'. There's an air of unspoken, kept-in-the-heart love breezing around them.

Chauhan's mellifluous voice, coupled with Manoj Muntashir's semi-Punjabi lyrics make it even more beautiful. The music has been composed by Rochak Kohli is aptly tuned, very much in sync with the visuals — that just adds to the overall effect of the music video.

Aiyaary also features Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Adil Hussain and Vikram Gokhale in supporting roles. The film is slated to hit the screens on 26 January, 2018 clashing with Akshay Kumar's Padman.

Watch the song here:

