Aiyaary: SC refuses to stay release of Sidharth Malhotra starrer after complaint filed by Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society

IANS

Feb,17 2018 10:44 58 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the release of Hindi film Aiyaary starring Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra.

A still from Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie Aiyaary/Image from YouTube.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul dismissed the plea of Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society which sought a stay on film's release claiming the Society and and its member were projected in bad light.

"Movies don't influence the court's judgement," it said after the society mentioned the film was likely to defame its members and can adversely affect the trial of the case related to the Adarsh scam.

The bench said criminal cases are decided on the basis of evidence and documents placed on record and the court does not get influenced by movies.

The court also could not restrict the artistic freedom of filmmakers which is one of the most cherished right under the Constitution, the bench said, taking into consideration that the film was cleared by the CBFC after consultation with Army authorities. The court could not interfere in the functioning of a statutory body, said the bench.

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, "Aiyaary" released on Friday.

Published Date: Feb 17, 2018 10:44 AM | Updated Date: Feb 17, 2018 10:44 AM

tags: #Adarsh Cooperative Housing Society #aiyaary #Manoj Bajpayee #Neeraj Pandey #Sidharth Malhotra #Supreme Court #TopStories

