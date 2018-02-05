Aiyaary: Release of Neeraj Pandey's upcoming film pushed to 16 February to avoid clash with Pad Man

The release of Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary, which was supposed to hit theatres on 9 February, has been postponed by a week.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the deferral in a tweet, saying "It’s CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018."

The film has hardly had a smooth journey to the screens. It was originally slated for release on 25 January to make the most of the long Republic Day weekend. But after Padmaavat got a final release date on the same day, the makers of Aiyaary moved its release to 9 February to avoid clashing with it.

It’s CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018

However, Akshay Kumar, as a move in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and to let Padmaavat get a solo release, shifted Pad Man to 9 February, bringing the situation back to square one.

In Aiyaary, Sidharth Malhotra plays an Army officer who has an ideological difference with another senior officer, played by Manoj Bajpayee. The movie also features Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 19:53 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 19:53 PM