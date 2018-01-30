Aiyaary-Padman clash: R Balki responds to Sidharth Malhotra; says 'we should find a way to co-exist'

Director R Balki responds to Sidharth Malhotra's outburst after the latter expressed his disappointment and frustration over the impending clash of his film Aiyaary with Balki's Akshay Kumar-Sonam Kapoor-Radhika Apte starrer social drama Padman on 9 February after Padmaavat announced its release date on 25 January.

According to a report by Asian Age, Balki corrects Malhotra's claim that Padman makers could have avoided the clash for the seconfd time. Balki says, "I’d like to gently correct Sidharth, we had announced the release of Padman for Republic Day, before Aiyaary. We had no problem with Aiyaary coming in, later, during the same weekend. So now why would they have a problem with us releasing on 9 February? We would release on 9 February, regardless of who else is coming along on that date or not."

He further adds, "Let’s not fight over Friday up-manships. We should all find a way to coexist. Aiyaary and Padman are two different entities; they can’t be seen as competitors."

On their second clash, Balki said they changed their date of release from 25 January to 6 February on "humanitarian grounds" as they wanted to "make way" for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-controversial magnum opus Padmaavat.

Earlier, this week, Sidharth Malhotra had said that the situation [clash] could have been avoided had "people stuck to their dates, respecting others' space", reported earlier.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:23 PM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 12:30 PM