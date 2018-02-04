Aiyaary: Neeraj Pandey film reportedly awaiting clearance from defence ministry, CBFC due to army backdrop

Neeraj Pandey's long-awaited film Aiyaaary, has reportedly landed in hot waters again. After giving up the 25 January slot to avoid a clash with Padmaavat, the makers of Aiyaary pushed the release date to 9 February. However, Akshay Kumar's Padman also got postponed to 9 February which means that both the films will release together.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, now The defence ministry wants to reportedly review Aiyaary before it hits the screens on 9 February, due to which its certification process is on hold.

Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee in leading roles, the film sees the two play army officers. Because of this backdrop, the Ministry of Defence has reportedly expressed its wish to see if the force has been projected in a balanced light. Although there is no confirmation from the office or the makers, reports about the makers being in distress due to this obstacle are rife.

In Aiyaary, Malhotra and Bajpayee play shrewd men in uniform, whose ideals are in stark contrast to each other, despite their conviction to reach their goals. Bajpayee plays Malhotra's senior and the difference in their principles and approach make for a problematic relationship.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra in significant roles.

Published Date: Feb 04, 2018 15:11 PM | Updated Date: Feb 04, 2018 15:11 PM