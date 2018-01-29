Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan's upcoming film

Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is all set to be seen in Neeraj Pandey's upcoming thriller Aiyaary has already signed her next project, as per a report by DNA. She will now be seen in an upcoming romcom by Luv Ranjan of Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame.

While Singh will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Aiyaary, which also stars National Award winning actor Manoj Bajapayee, in the Luv Ranjan film she will be paired opposite Ajay Devgn. The film reportedly also stars Tabu, who will again collaborate with Devgn after their last two successful films, Drishyam and Golmaal Again.

Speaking to DNA, Ranjan said, "When we met Rakul, her energy was just wonderful. It didn't take us too long to bring her on board for the film because her natural persona fit the character brief to the tee."

The DNA report further states that the film will focus on modern-day "urban relationships" in Ranjan's quintessential quirky way. Singh will be seen essaying the role of a "fiery, feisty and super confident urban young girl". The film will be directed by Akiv Ali and co-produced by T- Series and Luv Films. It is slated to release during Dussehra this year on 19 October, 2018.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 12:40 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 12:40 PM