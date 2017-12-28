Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to team up with Fanney Khan producer for upcoming thriller

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is going to be one busy actor in 2018. After wrapping up Prernaa Arora's upcoming production Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Rai has signed another film with the same banner.

Confirming the news, Arora tells Mumbai Mirror, "This film will see Aishwarya in a double role and we will soon finalise the leading man opposite her."

The edgy thriller is going to be co-produced by Siddharth Anand. Rai will reportedly start shooting for the yet-to-titled film in March-April while talks for another film are on. The other film will also be produced by Arora, however, Rai is yet to give the final nod to the project.

The outing is touted to be a remake of remake of the 1967 film, Raat Aur Din, which has Nargis in the leading role. According to Arora, Rai has shown interest in the film and is willing to get on board. Meetings have also been held with Sanjay Dutt (Nargis' and Sunil Dutt's son) and he is also supportive of the film and the makers' choice for the leading role. “It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role," Arora, who runs KriArj Entertainment, tells the publication.