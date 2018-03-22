Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to reportedly reprise Sadhna's role in remake of 1964 classic Woh Kaun Thi

It had earlier been reported that KriArj Entertainment has bought the remake rights of the 1964 classic thriller Wo Kaun Thi. Reports had emerged that Shahid Kapoor, who was recently seen in the super-hit Padmaavat, might play the lead in the remake of the classic. The actor is currently filming Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is also produced by Prernaa Arora's KriArj Entertainment.

Now, reports suggest that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name is on the top of the list of actresses being considered to play Sadhana's role in Woh Kaun Thi? remake.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment said, "I couldn't imagine anyone but Aishwarya in the role".

She further said, "The female lead in Woh Kaun Thi? has to be an ethereal beauty, a wandering spirit looking for love. And she has to look convincing lending her face to Lata ji's 'Naina Barse Rimjhim' and 'Lag Jaa Gale," Prernaa said.

Along with acquiring the remake rights for Woh Kaun Thi?, KriArj Entertainment also has the rights to use the two aforementioned iconic songs from the film: 'Naina Barse Rimjhim' and 'Lag Jaa Gale'.

"The minute we acquired the remake rights, we thought of the songs. These two songs form the backbone of Woh Kaun Thi?. The film cannot be imagined without those songs. Also, it is a classic timeless film with the epitome of beauty Sadhana ji, Lata ji and the great actor Manoj Kumarji who are true legends. This is a mark of respect and a tribute to them and the kind of films we had in that era," Prernaa told news agency IANS.

As of now, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is busy making Rakeysh Ompraksh Mehra's Fanne Khan, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Published Date: Mar 22, 2018 17:01 PM | Updated Date: Mar 22, 2018 17:01 PM