Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to collaborate with Mani Ratnam for bilingual romantic drama?

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gained pan India appeal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, it was Mani Ratnam who introduced her on the big screen with the 1997 Tamil political drama Iruvar.

She went on to collaborate with the filmmaker in the 2007 film Guru and the 2010 epic adventure film Raavan. She was paired opposite her husband Abhishek Bachchan in both the films.

Now, India Today reports that Aishwarya has been approached by the filmmaker for yet another film. It's a romantic drama which will be made in both Tamil and Hindi. While Aishwarya will play the leading lady in the film, there is no word on who will be cast opposite her.

DNAreports that she recently disclosed that she had taken five months off from work to spend more time with her family. The report quotes her as saying, "I took a break for the past five months because of personal reasons. I’m glad I did. It meant a lot for me personally so I didn’t have any professional meetings. I started last week and I liked two subjects already. So, as and when we feel the need and the time is right, we will share the news with you. But I have just started listening to scripts. Until then, I had taken time off for work for my family, especially for my mother."

Out of the two subjects, she confirmed that one is Gulab Jamun, a film produced by Anurag Kashyap in which she will be paired with Abhishek. While she has not given her nod to either of the projects yet, there is no word of confirmation from either Ratnam or Aishwarya that they are considering doing a film together again.

Aishwarya was last seen in Karan Johar's romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil last year.