Agnyaathavaasi: Twitter has mixed reactions to Trivikram Srinivas film starring Pawan Kalyan

Agnyaathavaasi is unarguably one of the most awaited Telugu films at the moment, as the Pawan Kalyan starrer hits the screens on 10 January.

The film has been in the news for quite some time now for many reasons: It marks the third collaboration of Tollywood's two biggest names — Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas; it is the 25th film of Kalyan's career; it also the first Telugu film to have music director Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs —'Baitikochi Chusthe' and 'Kodaka Koteeswara Rao' — have already become major hits.

Hemanth Kumar, contributing writer at Firstpost, in his recent piece, says, "Not just in the two Telugu speaking states, Agnyaathavaasi has raised eyebrows at the US box-office too. It’s reportedly the first Indian film to release in more than 576 locations, surpassing Baahubali 2 and Dangal’s record release in the process."

As the film releases today, social media was abuzz with initial reviews pouring in — while some appreciated the film (for sheer Pawan Kalyan fandom), many panned the film outright. Here are some quick reactions:

Despite treading a tried-and-tested path, #Agnyaathavaasi falls flat like a deck of cards. When will Trivikram realize it takes more than just good, powerful dialogues to make a story work? #PawanKalyan does his best but his performance doesn't save the film from going downhill. — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 10, 2018

#Agnyaathavaasi 1st Half: #PSPK 's screen presence carrying the movie.. Mass scenes and comedy r good.. Very glossy in the making.. Peaks close to the interval.. @KeerthyOfficial as the traditional heroine is good.. Looking forward to the 2nd half.. 👍 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 10, 2018

Sad that even Anirudh's exceptional BGM couldn't help the movie. Also the plot is too complex to understand for a general moviegoer. Trivikram had his moments with some ribtickling dialogues but failed with screenplay. #Agnyaathavaasi #AgnyaathavaasiStorm — Sunny Kesh (@Sunnykesh) January 10, 2018

#Agnyaathavaasi #AgnyaathavaasiMovieReview I wont say its @PawanKalyan best film but yes I wl say this with 100% assurance that #Agnyaathavaasi is undoubtedly Very entertaining with many Mass Scene nd comic Scenes, PAWAN KALYAN stardom will make this film SUPERHIT RATING-3*/5 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) January 10, 2018

1 word rerview->average..2.5/5 A lot of exectation especially after #AttarintikiDaredi let down by poor writing by #TrivikramSrinivas PK excels in action scenes bt that couldn't b saving grace.No scope at all 4 actresses. Dont knw why @KeerthyOfficial has chosen #Agnyaathavaasi — ajay rao (@axbycz1760) January 10, 2018

Go and watch the film without expectations. #Agnyaathavaasi will be Pawan sir's film but not Trivikram mark Film. Cinematography was top notch and Anirudh sir Musical magic plus point. Classical Hit❤Pawan sir one man show👌Varma and sharma Scenes were Hilarious verdit : Superhit — Akhil Photoyari (@saiakhil1024) January 10, 2018

#Agnyaathavaasi - A wasted oppurtunity. When u hav a star with hige fan base u just need a decent movie. But here no clue wat Dir Trivikram is trying to do. Not even a single interesting scene, zero mass scene, horrible performances, avg music. Nothing worked in favor of d film. — Thalaiva Manju Mass (@Thalaiva_Manju) January 10, 2018

Commercial Hit : No,Sankranthi should Save

Recommended : A big NO

Did I enjoy watching : Only Kalyan's Screen presence as a fan

Boring : 85%

Break even : IMPOSSIBLE Verdict : PK's contagious disease of 'Take audience for granted' shifted to Trivikram now#Agnyaathavaasi — Siddhu Manchikanti (@TravelwithSid) January 9, 2018

By far the most uninteresting, boring and flat film trivikram has ever made. Far more weaker than his weakest. Apart for two or three scenes #Agnyaathavaasi is huge disappointment. What a waste. — Sushanth Nallapareddy (@sushanthreddy) January 9, 2018

Reports From #USA#Agnyaathavaasi 1st half: GOOD. Mass intro for #PawanKalyan. BGM & Song visuals are nice. Plenty of goosebump moments for the fans. Stunning interval block.#MillionDollarAgnyaathaVaasi #AgnyaathavaasiStorm #AgnyaathavaasiEuphoria — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 9, 2018

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 12:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 12:41 PM