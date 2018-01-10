You are here:

Agnyaathavaasi: Twitter has mixed reactions to Trivikram Srinivas film starring Pawan Kalyan

Agnyaathavaasi is unarguably one of the most awaited Telugu films at the moment, as the Pawan Kalyan starrer hits the screens on 10 January.

The film has been in the news for quite some time now for many reasons: It marks the third collaboration of Tollywood's two biggest names — Kalyan and director Trivikram Srinivas; it is the 25th film of Kalyan's career; it also the first Telugu film to have music director Anirudh Ravichander, whose songs —'Baitikochi Chusthe' and 'Kodaka Koteeswara Rao' — have already become major hits.

Pawan Kalyan in the first look of . Image from Twitter/@haarikahassine

Hemanth Kumar, contributing writer at Firstpost, in his recent piece, says, "Not just in the two Telugu speaking states, Agnyaathavaasi has raised eyebrows at the US box-office too. It’s reportedly the first Indian film to release in more than 576 locations, surpassing Baahubali 2 and Dangal’s record release in the process."

As the film releases today, social media was abuzz with initial reviews pouring in — while some appreciated the film (for sheer Pawan Kalyan fandom), many panned the film outright. Here are some quick reactions:

