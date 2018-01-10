Agnyaathavaasi: Trivikram-Pawan Kalyan film to have 7 shows in Andhra Pradesh, 5 in Telangana per day

Hyderabad: The much-awaited movie Agnyaathavaasi of leading Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan, releasing on Wednesday (10 January), will have seven shows in cinema theatres in Andhra Pradesh and five in Telangana.

Two days after the Andhra Pradesh government granted permission to cinema halls to screen three special shows in addition to four regular shows, the Telangana government on Tuesday allowed theatres to screen a special show.

The star's fans and cinema enthusiasts in both the Telugu states are expected to enjoy 'Sankranthi' holidays as both the states relaxed the rules for screening the movie between 10 January and 17 January.

While theatres in Andhra Pradesh can screen special shows from 1 am to 10 am, in addition to regular shows between 10 am to midnight, theatres in Telangana have been permitted to have one special show from 8 am.

Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, Agnyaathavaasi is the most awaited movie of Tollywood and the advance booking for the tickets has already received huge response. It is expected to be a blockbuster at the office box.

Popular as a power star, Pawan Kalyan, who is also founder of political party Jana Sena, has a huge fan following in both the Telugu states.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 09:26 AM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 09:28 AM