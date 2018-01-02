Agnyaathavaasi: Pawan Kalyan's film gets U/A certificate in midst of copyright infringement allegation

The excitement surrounding Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, has just become even bigger.

The Indian Express reports that T-Series owns the remake rights of the 2008 French adventure thriller Largo Winch and thus, Agnyaathavaasi has been dragged into a copyright issue because of alleged lifting of the film's storyline.

The music company has reportedly sent a notice to the makers of the Telugu film and is seeking if there is any copyright breach.

Pawan will play the role of a rich man who leads life in exile. Recently, the crowd-pulling actor has crooned the number 'Kodaka Koteswara Rao' for the movie. With Anu Emmanuel and Keerthy Suresh in female leads, the much anticipated Telugu film will also have Kushboo Sundar and Aadhi Pinisett in key roles. Parag Tyagi, famous for his role in the telly soap Pavitra Rishta, will make his Telugu debut as the villain of this film. It will also mark the debut of 'Kolaveri Di'-fame composer Anirudh Ravichander in Tollywood.

Meanwhile, the certification formalities of Agnyaathavaasi have already been completed. The same report laims that the Trivikram Srinivas directorial was initially sent to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) without a final copy.

However, the Board watched the movie and suggested few cuts along with a U/A rating. But, the makers did not receive any clearance certificate as the final copy was not submitted. The latest update confirms that final copy has been shown with the changes recommended, as stated in the same report.

Agnyaathavaasi is awaiting a grand release worldwide on 10 January and is produced by S Radhakrishna.

