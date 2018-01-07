Agnyaathavaasi music review: Anirudh Ravichander weaves magic in Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas’ film

Anirudh Ravichander’s foray into Telugu cinema could not be more sensational, if the album he has created for Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram Srinivas’ Agnyaathavaasi is anything to go by. His ability to mix genres and churn out chartbusters needs no introduction, especially after having worked on films like 3, Kaththi, Ethir Neechal, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Remo in Tamil but little did we know that he’s going to usher in a new style for a Pawan Kalyan’s film.

The album of Agnyaathavaasi is rich in poetry and Anirudh himself turned singer for three out of the five songs, and his unique voice captivates our attention right from the beginning.

The album opens with the intense 'Dhaga Dhaga Maney Thoorupu Disa’ which focuses on the protagonist’s journey. The classical guitar interludes, coupled with Anirudh’s energetic vocals, makes it a stirring opening number in the album. The lyrics, written by Srimani, focus on elevating the heroism of Pawan and each line is an ode to the hero’s kind-heartedness and also his bravado. Unlike most other introductory songs in Pawan’s career, this song in particular stands out, thanks to its brilliant lyrics and Anirudh’s unique voice.

'Baitikochi Chusthe' is hands down the best song of the album. Written by Srimani, there is a certain playfulness about the song that rekindles memories of Pawan’s earlier films like Khushi. Anirudh infuses the song with his casual and minimalist approach where we are drawn instantly to the vocals. The usage of flute interlude is beautiful but it is Anirudh who shines the most as a singer in the song.

In 'Swagatham Krishna', we see Trivikram Srinivas and Anirudh paying an ode to Oothukkadu Venkata Subbaiyer’s original Mohana-raaga base, which comes alive with Niranjana Ramanan’s voice and Sriman’s lyrics. The classical piece also gets a contemporary touch with Anirudh adding electric guitar chords to turn into an orchestral theme.

If you needed yet another reason why Agnyaathavaasi’s album is so unique, then 'Gaali Vaaluga', written by Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry, is a shining example. The foot-tapping calypso rhythm is perfectly complimented by Sitarama Sastry’s youthful lyrics and Anirudh’s voice is enough to play the song on a repeat mode.

The final song of the film — 'AB Yevaro Nee Baby' sung by the power packed Nakash Aziz — is all about the dilemma that the hero faces in choosing his partner. It is a fun number that will be best remembered for its groovy music that makes you want to put on your dancing shoes.

On the whole, the album of Agnyaathavaasi is the perfect launchpad for Anirudh in Telugu cinema. He has proved, yet again, that he is indeed the new kid on the block whose talent exceeds our expectations. A big thumbs up to the album. It makes me want to watch the film as soon as possible.

