Agnyaathavaasi makers include special cameo scene featuring Venkatesh in Pawan Kalyan-starrer

If you’re a fan of Daggubati Venkatesh and still haven’t watched Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, you might want to head to the nearest theatre playing the film. Not long ago, rumours made the rounds that actor Venkatesh might play a cameo in the film; however, the reports were not confirmed by the makers until Friday. On 12 January, the makers announced that a special scene featuring Kalyan and Venkatesh will be added to the film from this weekend. It has also been confirmed that some existing sequences will be edited in the new version that’ll feature the scene with Venkatesh.

“The scene with Venkatesh comes at the end of the film. It was at the behest of Trivikram (Srinivas, the director) that Venkatesh agreed to be part of the film. As a Sankranti surprise to the viewers, the makers have decided to add the scene and also edit a few existing scenes that they feel are unnecessary,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost. On Friday, the makers released a teaser featuring Kalyan and Venkatesh who are seen dubbing for their particular scene in the film.

Agnyaathavaasi marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Kalyan after Jalsa and Atharintiki Daaredi. Despite taking a tremendous opening at the box-office with first day worldwide gross of Rs 60.5 crore, the film is struggling to sustain viewership after opening to poor reviews and highly negative word-of-mouth. Some believe the team’s latest move to add the special scene featuring Venkatesh is to draw audiences and cash in on the festival weekend. According to trade pundits, the film is heading towards a mega disaster after the collection fell drastically on second day.

Produced by Haarika Hassine Creations, the film features Pawan Kalyan in the role of software professional. Agnyaathavaasi also stars Keerthy Suresh, Anu Emmanuel, Boman Irani, Khushbhu and Murali Sharma among others.

Published Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:01 AM | Updated Date: Jan 13, 2018 11:01 AM