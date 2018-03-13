After Viswasam, Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar may star in film backed by Boney Kapoor's Sridevi Productions

Ajith Kumar has reportedly joined hands with Boney Kapoor’s Sridevi Productions for his next project after the upcoming Viswasam, as reported by Times of India.

Ajith, who shared a rapport with Sridevi in English Vinglish, had reportedly visited the Kapoor residence with his wife Shalini to pay homage to the late actress. The actor had surprised the industry when he had not charged any money for his cameo in English Vinglish, seen as a token to the respect he had for Sridevi.

Boney has been keen on collaborating with Ajith for sometime. The same report states that the Tamil superstar was also willing to star in Boney's production. Ajith has been known for helping out his producers during a lean phase and Thala’s immense respect for the late Sridevi is also being credited for the tie-up, as reported by International Business Times.

Currently, Ajith is busy with his highly anticipated project Viswasam, written and directed by Siruthai Siva, with Nayanthara in the female lead. This is Ajith’s fourth outing with Siva and is slated for a Diwali 2018 release.

Ajith was last seen in Vivegam in which he locked horns with Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi. The spy thriller performed well at the global box office.

