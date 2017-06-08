After The Mummy, Universal Pictures will unveil Bride of Frankenstein with Angelina Jolie

As Universal Pictures unveiled its 'Dark Universe', an umbrella under which its monster films will be released, we now know our favourite monsters are going to get a modern twist starting with the Tom Cruise starrer The Mummy.

The studio announced a huge variety of remakes of classic films including The Invisible Man (with Johnny Depp), Dr. Jekyll (Russell Crowe) and Frankenstein's Monster (Javier Bardem). The most exciting of all is the cast of Bride of Frankenstein — it looks like Angelina Jolie will be playing the titular character in the remake of the 1935 directed by James Whale.

Alex Kurtzman, one of the architects of the monster-verse, of which Bride of Frankenstein will be a part, recently sat down with Den of Geek to discuss why the titular bride will be such a fascinating character and talked about how depicting a relationship between Frankenstein’s monster and the Bride that will feel relatable to modern-day audiences.

Kurtzman talked about how the film is "is one of the weirdest movies you’ll ever see in your life. What amazes me is that the bride doesn’t show up until, what, the last ten minutes of the film? Doesn’t say anything, rejects Frankenstein, he pulls a lever and the building explodes and that’s the end of it. It’s not like she has long monologues, it’s not like you get to know her character, it’s not like she goes out into the world. There’s almost no screen time with her."

Kutzman also hinted that because Angelina Jolie will be playing the titular bride, she will get more screen time and the film will release on February 2019.

Kurtzman has spent the last few years working to establish the Dark Universe, which now includes reboots for Dracula, Van Helsing, The Wolf Man, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and The Phantom of the Opera.

It looks like Universal with its 'Dark Universe' andalong with DC comics is trying to emulate the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel's first in-house studio film Iron Man in 2008 started a series of films that has led Marvel Studios to be worth more than 1 billion dollars. DC Comics then jumped into the bandwagon of creating its own cinematic universe, which means interlinking the story line of films and planning way ahead of time (like how Marvel Studios is currently shooting for Avengers: Infinity War IIwhich is due for release in 2019). DC started its journey with Man of Steel and slowly advanced to Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice, and finally made a breakthrough with the recently released Wonder Woman.

Universal's monster-verse is just at its nascent stage — the first film, The Mummy, which is essentially a revival of The Mummy franchise —did not impress critics that much. But since this is just the first film, so Universal can still experiment with its technique and formulas.