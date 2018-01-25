After The Handmaid's Tale, Margaret Atwood's MaddAddam trilogy to be developed into web-series

After the super-successful development of Margaret Atwood's The Handmaid's Tale into a web-series of the same name, the rights to Atwood's best selling fiction novels, the MaddAddam trilogy, have recently been acquired by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television and a web-series will soon be developed based on the novels.

The MaddAddam trilogy consists of three novels — Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, and MaddAddam — revolving around the lives of a small group of humans who have faced and survived the effects and threats of a drug that can wipe out all of mankind. Atwood's MaddAddam provides a compelling vision of the future.

The web-series will be produced by Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros, and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment’s Angus Wall, Linda Carlson and Kent Kubena. The first look of the show is being put together by an expert team from Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment. Atwood is reportedly quite satisfied with the conceptualisation of the first look by the specialised team.

“I am very happy with the vision described to me by Angus, Kent, David, Bard, and Amy, as well as the stunning visual presentation they put together. I very much look forward to working with them,” said Atwood, according to an AV Club report.

Representatives from Anonymous Content said it was a thrilling experience to pull off MaddAddam as a web-series.

Anonymous Content’s Dorros and Kanter jointly stated, “We’re thrilled to be bringing the MaddAddam Trilogy to television. The worlds of Oryx & Crake, The Year of the Flood and MadAddam beautifully illustrate the extraordinary range of Margaret Atwood’s imagination and go deeply afield in time and global evolution presenting fascinating opportunities to dramatize the wildest vision of the future shown on television. We’re excited to be embarking on this wonderful journey together with Angus Wall, our friends at Rock Paper Scissors and our partners at Paramount Television," according to a Deadline report.

“Margaret Atwood’s unique and singular literary voice speaks to the greater issues facing our current climate and resonates with fans worldwide; the MaddAddam Trilogy is no exception. These stories are perfectly suited for portrayal on television and we are thrilled to once again bring a literary masterpiece to life with our partners at Anonymous Content, Angus Wall, and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment," said Amy Powell President of Paramount TV, according to a Variety report.

