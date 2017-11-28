After Naagin, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy may team up again for web series titled Mehrunisa

After dominating the small screen with shows like Naagin and Naagin 2, Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy are reportedly set to join hands again for a web series on Ekta's digital platform Alt Balaji.

"Ekta has offered Mouni a web series (Mehrunisa), for her digital video platform, Alt Balaji, and Mouni is definitely doing it. Mouni has loved the idea and the series is being developed. Since it will have a limited number of episodes, it will be easy for Mouni to schedule the shoot in between her two Bollywood projects," said an unverified source, according to a DNA report.

The web series is reportedly based on Mehrunissa (or Noor Jahan as she was famously known after her marriage to Mughal emperor Jahangir) according to a Times of India report. Rithvik Dhanjani, Arjun Bijlani and Mohit Raina are reportedly being considered as the male leads opposite Roy.

Roy is currently busy with two Bollywood projects — Gold, in which the actor is paired opposite Akshay Kumar, and Brahmastra in which she will be seen co-starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Ekta on the other hand has begun work on Naagin 3, however Roy will not be seen as the story's protagonist this time round, owing to her upcoming Bollywood projects.