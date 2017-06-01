After Kick, Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez to come together for ABCD 3?

Salman Khan-Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Kick (2014) was a mega blockbuster. The fresh pair who danced to the beat of 'Jumme Ki Raat' was loved by everyone. There are speculations that the pair might appear again for Remo D'Souza's upcoming ABCD 3.

Currently Salman is busy shooting for Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to 2012 hit Ek Tha Tiger, with Katrina Kaif.

DNAreports that Salman will start with ABCD 3 after finishing the schedule for Tiger Zinda Hai. Apparently, director D'Souza had approached Jacqueline for the film and she liked the idea. She is abroad currently and will listen to the script once she is back. After that, the director would lock her for the film.

The newspaper also reports that ABCD 3 is an emotional drama and revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Salman is essaying the role of father to a 13-year-old girl. In the film, the father-daughter duo has to participate in a dance competition. Jacqueline's character is that of the dance teacher who mentors them in different dance forms and styles.

There's no wonder that after Salman joining the dance-film franchise, the brand ABCD will up the ante in all respects. The previous two ABCD films have done well at the box office and have been able to establish the genre of dance-drama films in Bollywood. Salman's inclusion would only add fuel to the hit-machine.

The film is slated to be release next year on Eid.