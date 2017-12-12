You are here:

After Kevin Spacey's ouster, All the Money In The World to release in India on 5 January

Dec,12 2017 12:01 25 IST

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Ridley Scott's All The Money In The World, in which Christopher Plummer replaced actor Kevin Spacey at the last minute following sexual harassment accusations, will release in India on 5 January next year.

Poster of All The Money In The World starring Christopher Plummer.

The film is being brought to India by PVR Pictures, read a statement.

It was announced in November that 58-year-old Spacey would be cut out of Scott's biopic, which would have seen him take on the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. The decision was made after the actor faced a slew of sexual assault allegations.

All The Money In The World follows Getty's grandson John Paul Getty III, who was kidnapped by an organised crime regime, and his mother Gail's (Michelle Williams) attempts to convince his wealthy grandfather to pay the ransom.

Plummer re-shot all the scenes already filmed by Spacey. It also stars Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg, and will open in the US on 25 December.

