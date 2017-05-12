After Justin Bieber and Coldplay, Finnish rock band Poets of the Fall will perform in India

Finnish rock band Poets of the Fall is coming to India for World Music Festival. 'The Carnival of Rust' hitmakers will play a gig in Bengaluru on 20 May, as part of the World Music Week prelude:

The World Music Week prelude includes a line up of Jay Sean and Stadium X, among others.

The Poets of the Fall are one of Finland's most popular rock bands, formed in 2003 in Helsinki by singer Marko Saaresto, guitarist Olli Tukiainen and keyboardist Markus Kaarlonen. The band shot to fame when their track 'Late Goodbye' was featured on the soundtrack of popular third-person shooter action game, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne in 2003.

This will mark the band's third tour in India. The band first performed in India in IIT Kanpur in 2007 and in 2011 performed at the The Great Indian Octoberfest.

Marko Saaresto had remarked in an interview with The Rolling Stones India, "We have a lot of fans in India and after our fist gig in India (IIT Kanpur 2007), we had been getting a lot of fan mail and download hits from the country. That was a mindblowing gig for us. Thousands of people came for the show and there were people standing outside the venue watching us from treetops and building roofs. At one point, when we were signing autographs after show, about 50 people came up on stage and we all felt mobbed. That was real fan power, which we didn’t expect in this part of the world at all."