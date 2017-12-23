After Judwaa 2, Varun and David Dhawan to reportedly team up for Biwi No 1 remake

The year 2017 was undoubtedly a significant one for actor Varun Dhawan, as he delivered two smashing blockbusters in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and then Judwaa 2. With loads of moolah and awards flowing in, Dhawan is on a high. He will also be seen in comparatively serious roles in the coming year — October by Shoojit Sircar and then Sui Dhaaga by Sharad Katariya.

Now there are speculations that after Judwaa 2, he will star in yet another remake of a Salman flick, that too with father and director David Dhawan helming the project. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the Dhawan father-son duo is planning to remake the 1999 comedy film, Biwi No 1, that starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. The superhit film also starred Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Tabu in supporting roles; Saif Ali Khan was seen in a small cameo appearance.

The Mirror report also states that Biwi No 1 happens to be one of Varun's favourite films. He is reportedly excited to collaborate with his father once again. The film's other members of the cast (most importantly, the leading lady) will be finalised once the scripting stage is complete. However, till now no official confirmation regarding the film has been made either by David or Varun Dhawan.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania featured Alia Bhatt opposite Varun, while Judwaa 2 had two leading ladies — Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu — romancing the twin versions of the actor. While debutante Banita Sandhu is going to star opposite Varun in October, Anushka Sharma is all set to be seen opposite him in Sui Dhaaga.