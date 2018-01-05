After biopics on NTR and Savitri, one on YSR is in the offing; Mahi Raghav will direct the film

Exciting times are ahead for Telugu industry as everybody is keen on making biopics.

While two highly anticipated projects on legendary actors Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR Sr.) and Savitri have created quite a sensation and are already on the floors, the news of a biopic on former AP Chief Minister late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) has taken the excitement to all new levels.

The project, which will be helmed by Mahi Raghav, is currently in the pre-production stage. In an exclusive chat with Firstpost, Raghav opened up on the project and also clarified a few things. “The script work is almost done. We haven’t finalised the casting yet. We are in the process of approaching a few actors and this might take a few more weeks before we can make an official announcement.”

Reacting to rumours that Nagarjuna or Malayalam superstar Mammootty could play the titular role, Raghav said: “People have been speculating these things. We really haven’t approached any actor yet. It’s also too early to even discuss about who we have in mind.”

He also confirmed that Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy, who had produced his last film Anando Brahma, will bankroll this project as well under the banner 70mm Entertainments. The regular shooting is expected to commence from later this year.

After joining active politics in 1978, YSR was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh after his thumping victory in the assembly elections in 2004.

He won the subsequent elections in 2009 and continued his tenure until his unfortunate death later that year.

On 2 September 2009, a helicopter carrying Reddy went missing in the Nallamalla forest area. Five people on board the helicopter were pronounced dead the next morning.

While Raghav remained tight-lipped about the story, it can be assumed that the film will pay a rich tribute to Reddy’s charismatic personality.