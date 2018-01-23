After Befikre, Ranveer Singh might team up with Aditya Chopra again for project starting in 2019

Ranveer Singh might be all set to collaborate with director Aditya Chopra once again in a project that will go on floors in 2019. Having debuted with Chopra — who produced his 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat in which Singh starred opposite Anushka Sharma — and working with him again in Befikre (2016) with Chopra donning the director's hat; the untitled project will reportedly be the third time that the duo works together.

"Ranveer is in the know of the project and his date diary will be worked out accordingly," said an unverified source, according to a DNA report.

Singh's last outing with Chopra tanked at the box-office, receiving below average reviews from critics and earning a mere Rs 60.24 crore at the box office.

Ranveer Singh's other projects include his upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Padmaavat which will see a 25 January release. The actor will be seen as the antagonist Alauddin Khilji in the film. The movie also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles.

Singh also started shooting for Zoya Akhtar’s next project Gully Boy recently. This will be the first time Singh and Alia Bhatt will be sharing screen space.

After Gully Boy, Singh will be seen in Simmba (Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper) directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Films.

Aditya Chopra on the other hand, has two upcoming releases — Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England — both produced by Yash Raj Films. Both movies will hit theater screens in 2018.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 16:14 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 16:14 PM