After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, SS Rajamouli begins working on his next film?

Telugu filmmaker SS Rajamouli seems to have finally heaved a sigh of relief. As is known, he has been incessantly working on his dream project of Baahubali for the past five years. He had claimed that after dishing out two blockbusters in Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, he will take a much-needed vacation.

However, the Times of India now reports that he has started working on his next. It was initially reported how he was planning to direct another dream project based on the Mahabharata.

He even met Aamir Khan to discuss the same after the Hindi film superstar expressed his desire to play Krishna in Rajamouli's cinematic translation of the epic.

But later Rajamouli put his Mahabhrata project to backburner, claiming that he does not have the technical expertise to pull off such a huge project yet and that it will take him at least 10 more years to get to his next dream project.

In the meantime, a UAE-based businessman announced that he would fund Rs 1000 crore for the cinematic adaptation of the Mahabharata but confirmed that Rajamouli had not been roped in to direct that film.

The report by the Times of India states that Rajamouli's next film will be produced by DVV Danayya. The screenplay will be written by veteran writer Vijayendra Prasad who will suggest a couple of plots for the film which will be finalised by Rajamouli.

The filmmaker will reportedly work on the script of this film for the next three to six months and will approach a lead film star once the script is locked in.