After Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Dangal to be next Indian film to cross Rs 1000 cr worldwide?

It was earlier reported that Nitesh Tiwari's sports drama Dangal had managed to rake in Rs 100 crore in China despite the dominance of the Hollywood giant, James Gunn's superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

Now, its six day collection stands at $ 23.04 million or Rs 148.67 crore. In fact, on its sixth day in China, it even trumped the day's collection of its Hollywood competition as it minted $3.91 million at the box office, as compared to $3.5 million garnered by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2.

This is a remarkable achievement as China has a huge audience for Hollywood action films and particularly the superhero genre. Koimoi.com reports that only 34 diverse language films can be released in China throughout the year out of which 90% are reserved for Hollywood. Thus, for Dangal to trump the day's collection of a Hollywood film is extraordinary.

However, its biggest achievement may still be in store. The Indian Expressreports that given the box office collection in China, the total collection of the film worldwide currently stands at an astonishing Rs 912.6 crore. This included Rs 744 crore that it earned in India and the additional Rs 20 crore from Taiwan.

#Dangal ends *Week 1* on a PHENOMENAL note... Collects an ASTONISHING $ 29.13 million [₹ 187.42 cr] in China... MIND-BOGGLING! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 12, 2017

If the impressive box office run in China continues with the same momentum, Dangal might become the only Indian film, after SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, to rake in Rs 1000 crore club worldwide. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion trumped the box office collection of Dangal in India and went on to rake in Rs 1200 crore at the global box office.

If Dangal manages to rake in another Rs 80 crore, it will become the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1,000 crore mark.

Dangal stars Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sakshi Tanwar, Sanya Malhotra, Aparshakti Khurana and Zaira Wasim. It is co-produced by Walt Disney Pictures, UTV Motion Pictures and Aamir Khan Productions.