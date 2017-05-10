After 1,000 cr Mahabharata, Ramayana to be adapted for big screen with Rs 500 cr budget

It was earlier reported that a UAE-based Indian businessman is investing Rs 1,000 crore to produce the cinematic adaptation of The Mahabharata. The film, based on the classic novel Randamoozham, will star Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as the central character Bhima and will be helmed by noted ad man VA Shrikumar Menon.

Now, Mumbai Mirror reports that three producers have joined forces to translate the other epic, The Ramayana, onto the silver screen. Bankrolled by Madhu Mantena, Allu Aravind and Namit Malhotra, it will be made at yet another astronomical budget of Rs 500 crore.

The same report quotes Aravind as saying, "It’s a huge responsibility but The Ramayana needs to be told on the big screen in the most magnificent way possible. We are committed to delivering a spectacular extravaganza." It will be a three part series and will be shot in 3D. Also, it will be a trilingual project and will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

While it may seem that the thought of making a film on the epic would have only come after the announcement of The Mahabharata project and the earth shattering success of SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the report states that the three producers have been planning this mega project for over a year.

The Ramayana has never been depicted on the silver screen though it has seen a couple of versions on the small screen. The most notable one being back in 1987-88 when Ramanand Sagar made Ramayan with Arun Govil and Deepika Chikhalia as Ram and Sita that aired on Doordarshan. The most recent adaptation was aired in 2008 starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee. It was produced by Sagar Arts.

There is no word out on the possible star cast or when the project will go on floors or release in theatres.