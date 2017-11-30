Adnan Sami unveils first look of onscreen debut Afghan - In Search Of A Home

It is official. Singer-musician Adnan Sami will make his acting debut in the role of an Afghani musician in Radhika Rao’s Afghan - In Search Of A Home. Adnan Sami had tweeted the first look with the caption “I need ur blessings for #AfghanTheFilm."

The first look has Adnan in a bearded and yellow turbaned avatar as an Afghani musician. The film is co-directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru and is said to be an intense drama with emotional and musical elements. According to the report, the film tracks the story of a musician who flees his country Afghanistan and seeks refuge elsewhere, dealing with the pressures and neglect of music and arts.

In an interview to PTI, director Radhika Rao said, “He (Adnan) is a royalty from Afghanistan and even his forefathers are from there. We were discussing what happens to the war zone countries in terms of their art, culture. Places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Libya and Syria are culturally rich countries. What usually happens in war zone countries is museums are locked, films are not being allowed to be made. So, there is no art and culture.” She added, "The story is about a musician from Afghanistan and what happens to his journey in finding his home. It is a heart- wrenching tale of an artiste."

The singer himself had sought Indian citizenship over persecution in his country of birth. In 2015, he was granted Indian citizenship citing humanitarian grounds. Previously, Adnan Sami had done a cameo as a qawwal in Salman Khan’s blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in the song ''Bhar Do Jholi Meri', sung by him. Afghan – In Search Of A Home will also see Adnan filling in the shoes of the film's music composer.

The film will begin go on floors in February next year and follow a straight 60-day schedule. The makers of the film are delighted with the support of the government of Afghanistan for the film. “The counsel general fondly remembers Amitabh Bachchan for shooting of Khuda Gawah in Afghanistan. They are happy we will shoot there. They are extending their hospitality to us," said Vinay Sapru to PTI.