Aditi Rao Hydari has been reportedly signed opposite Venkatesh in Teja's next

Venkatesh has signed his next movie under the direction of Teja and the film is believed to be a sleek action entertainer. Venkatesh was last seen in Sudha Kongra’s sports based drama Guru.

Venky signed the film at once as he was quite impressed with the script. The movie was launched officially recently and as Deccan Chronicle, it will be titled Aata Nade Veta Nade. The makers had been searching for the female lead over the past few weeks and popular names like Anushka Shetty and Kajal Agarwal were considered.

But the same report states that Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been roped in to romance Venky in the movie. Hydari will start shooting for Aata Nade Veta Nade from January 2018. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

The same report states that Initially, the filmmakers wanted to rope in a big actress like Kajal Aggarwal but then they reportedly decided to go for a new face and auditioned for the same. Finally, they approached Aditi Rao Hydari and finalised her.

Aditi’s last film was Mani Ratnam’s Cheliyaa which did not do well at the box office. She played the love interest of Karthi in this romantic entertainer. She is doing another Telugu movie opposite Sudheer Babu.

Venky will be seen as a professor in the movie which is rumoured to have several high-octane action sequences. The News Minute reports that Venky’s character will have many shades and the shooting of the film will be wrapped up within two months without any breaks.

Suresh Productions and AK Entertainments will co-produce this project and Aata Nade Veta Nade is expected to release during the summer of 2018.

The News Minute report states that Anup Rubens has been roped in to compose the music for the movie. Earlier, he has worked with Teja in Nene Raju Nene Mantri and Venky in Gopala Gopala.