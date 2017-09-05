Adele might make Hollywood debut in new adaptation of 1968 musical Oliver!

Los Angeles: Singer Adele is reportedly in talks for her first Hollywood movie role in a new film adaptation of the iconic musical Oliver!.

According to The Sun newspaper, Adele, 29, is "seriously considering" the offer, reports dailymail.co.uk. The film executives are keen on getting the 'Hello' hitmaker onboard to play Nancy in a remake of the hit 1968 musical.

"It would be a major part for her and she's seriously considering it. She's talked about Angelo (her son) being her number one priority and she sees this as a role that he could appreciate too. It would be a new challenge for her, but one she would definitely be up for," said a source.

Oliver! is based on the Charles Dickens novel Oliver Twist, which released in 1837. It tells the tale of orphan Oliver who meets a pickpocket on the London streets. He then joins a household of boys who are trained to steal for their master.

The original film starred Mark Lester as the protagonist with Ron Moody playing the crooked Fagin and Shani Wallis portraying Nancy.