You are here:

Actresses who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct not invited to Golden Globes 2018

FP Staff

Jan,10 2018 14:09 09 IST

Golden Globe Awards took forward what is being called the 'Time's Up' movement; an initiative against widespread sexual assault and harassment within Hollywood.

Stars from all over the world draped themselves in black as a sign of protest against rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The incident, which kicked-off a massive movement that has made headlines across the world, had its own heroes: Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah, and Mira Sorvino, among many others. But, it has now emerged that none of these actors were invited to the Golden Globes to support the cause.

Rose McGowan, one of the most outspoken celebrities in Hollywood against Harvey Weinstein, claimed that none of the actresses had been asked to join the awards ceremony. Asia Argento said the same thing in a tweet.

Argento also tweeted to McGowan saying that she was "the first one who broke the silence".

McGowan responded by calling actors wearing black "Hollywood fakery".

Rosanna Arquette, sister of Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette, also tweeted saying none of the accusers were invited to join the event.

Mira Sorvino — who had not only accused Weinstein of harassing her, but also of blacklisting her from the industry for rejecting his advances — tweeted her support for all the women in the fight whereas Argento appeared to be more pessimistic than the rest.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 14:09 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 14:09 PM

tags: #2018 Golden Globe Awards #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Golden Globes #Harvey Weinstein #Hollywood #Rose McGowan #sexual misconduct

also see

Golden Globes 2018 as it happened: Big Little Lies, The Shape of Water win top honours; see full winners list here

Golden Globes 2018 as it happened: Big Little Lies, The Shape of Water win top honours; see full winners list here

Documentary series on actress-activist Rose McGowan to hit TV screens from 20 January

Documentary series on actress-activist Rose McGowan to hit TV screens from 20 January

Rose McGowan says she may be forced to sell her home to fight legal case against Harvey Weinstein

Rose McGowan says she may be forced to sell her home to fight legal case against Harvey Weinstein