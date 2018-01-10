Actresses who accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct not invited to Golden Globes 2018

Golden Globe Awards took forward what is being called the 'Time's Up' movement; an initiative against widespread sexual assault and harassment within Hollywood.

Stars from all over the world draped themselves in black as a sign of protest against rampant sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The incident, which kicked-off a massive movement that has made headlines across the world, had its own heroes: Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Annabella Sciorra, Daryl Hannah, and Mira Sorvino, among many others. But, it has now emerged that none of these actors were invited to the Golden Globes to support the cause.

Rose McGowan, one of the most outspoken celebrities in Hollywood against Harvey Weinstein, claimed that none of the actresses had been asked to join the awards ceremony. Asia Argento said the same thing in a tweet.

I can only speak for myself but not only I wasn’t invited to the #GoldenGlobes: nobody asked my opinion about #TIMESUP or to sign the letter. I support @TIMESUPNOW even though I was excluded from it. Guess I am not POWERFUL or HOLLYWOOD enough. Proud to work behind the scenes✊️ https://t.co/Wemz2qd7gw — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) January 8, 2018

Argento also tweeted to McGowan saying that she was "the first one who broke the silence".

No one should forget that you were the first one who broke the silence. Anyone who tries to diminish your work is a troll and an enemy of the movement. You gave me the courage to speak out. I am on your side until I die. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) January 7, 2018

McGowan responded by calling actors wearing black "Hollywood fakery".

And not one of those fancy people wearing black to honor our rapes would have lifted a finger had it not been so. I have no time for Hollywood fakery, but you I love, .@AsiaArgento#RoseArmyhttps://t.co/9e0938y5sI — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 8, 2018

Rosanna Arquette, sister of Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette, also tweeted saying none of the accusers were invited to join the event.

No we weren’t invited. Annabella ,Daryl ,Mira none of us were . — Rosanna Arquette (@RoArquette) January 8, 2018

Mira Sorvino — who had not only accused Weinstein of harassing her, but also of blacklisting her from the industry for rejecting his advances — tweeted her support for all the women in the fight whereas Argento appeared to be more pessimistic than the rest.

It would have been too much of a downer... an embarrassment. Victims aren’t glamorous enough. — Asia Argento (@AsiaArgento) January 8, 2018

