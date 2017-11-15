Actress sues Harvey Weinstein for rape, says she was promised role in Marco Polo

Los Angeles: An actress has sued Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, claiming he masturbated in front of her at a hotel and raped her.

The actress, listed as Jane Doe in the lawsuit, says she met Weinstein in 2011 and they attended events over the next few years, reports tmz.com.

She didn't describe the nature of the relationship but said that in 2015 she met Weinstein at a hotel to talk about a job on a show called Marco Polo. According to the lawsuit, he gripped her wrists with one hand while using the other to masturbate in front of her until completion.

She said that in 2016, she met him again at the same hotel to "celebrate her upcoming role in Marco Polo."

According to her, Weinstein excused himself, came back out in a bathrobe, grabbed her, threw her on the bed, pulled down her jeans and began orally copulating her. She says she pushed his head off and ordered him to stop, but he used his "massive weight and strength" to force himself on her.

The actress, who claims to have never got the Marco Polo role, is suing Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company saying that the company was aware of his pattern of using the promise of jobs to coerce actresses to engage in sexual acts.

Weinstein is sued over charges of sexual battery and gender violence. Besides this case, Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by close to 100 actresses.