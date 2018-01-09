You are here:

Actress Blanca Blanco criticised for ignoring all-black dress code at Golden Globes

Jan,09 2018 19:23 50 IST

Los Angeles: Nearly every star attending the Golden Globes wore black as a statement against sexual misconduct in Hollywood — so one red dress didn't blend in on the red carpet.

Actress Blanca Blanco ditched the black dress code for a red cut-out dress, and was getting heat on social media. Others said shaming her for her color choice is part of the problem.

Blanca Blanco arrives at the HBO Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Sunday night's black-clad demonstration was promoted by the recently formed Time's Up. It's an initiative of hundreds of women in the entertainment industry — including Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey — who have banded together to advocate for gender parity in executive ranks.

Also not in black was Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. She says that in India black is the color of mourning and isn't worn on social occasions, adding that her red dress was made months ago.

It wasn't clear if Blanco didn't get the memo or just decided to go her own way.

Blanco tweeted after the show "The issue is bigger than my dress color #TIMESUP."

