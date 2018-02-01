You are here:

Actress Amala Paul files sexual harassment plaint against businessman; says 'I felt humiliated, hence approached police'

Well-known South Indian actor Amala Paul filed a complaint of sexual harassment on 31 January, reportedly against a city-based businessman.

The actor told reporters that the man used vulgar language against her while she was rehearsing for an upcoming event in Malaysia, at a dance studio in the city. "I was shocked and (felt) humiliated. Therefore I approached police," she said, adding she felt 'extremely unsafe' after the episode.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.

Amala Paul has acted in a number of Tamil and Malayalam movies such as Mynaa, Velaiyilla Pattathari, Sindhu Samaveli and has shared screen space with popular actors like Tamil star Vijay.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:42 AM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 08:42 AM