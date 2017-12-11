Actor Vishal faces heat at Tamil Film Producer’s Council meeting over corruption charges

The general body meeting of Tamil Film Producer’s Council (TFPC) saw a section of members protest against its president Vishal, bringing the meeting to an abrupt end. This was the actor’s first meeting after being elected president of the producer’s association, as reported by The Hindu.

The opposing members of the Council, led by actor-producer Cheran, have alleged discrepancy in the accounts of the council and blamed Vishal for the corruption to the tune of 7 crore rupees.

As reported by The Quint, a protesting member JK Rithesh said, “It has been eight months since Vishal promised that he will give the details in the next general body meeting.” Vishal has denied the corruption allegations and asked for evidence. “If we swindled Rs 7 crore, we cannot carry out such an annual general meeting. Every week they tell the press that there has been corruption. Instead, they should come to the office and speak to us. They need to have proof, only then will we respond to them,” said Vishal at a press conference after the interrupted council meeting.

“While I agree that everyone should be given a chance to speak on stage, this cannot happen when people are hindering the proceedings of the meeting. People keep alleging that there is corruption but why have they not visited the council’s office and presented any evidence of the same?” reacted Vishal to the unruly behaviour by those opposing him at the meeting as reported by The Hindu.

Vishal is also facing heat for his attempts at joining politics, as he saw producers opposing his move to stand for the RK Nagar by-poll election and asking for his resignation. “According to the bylaws, anyone who holds an office cannot stand for the elections without resigning their post. He did, so we objected to it and questioned him. But he refused to give a reply, and that’s why this problem started,” said Rithesh as reported by The Quint.

As reported by the Times of India the ruckus in the meeting erupted when the office bearers were questioned on Vishal’s decision to contest the RK Nagar polls and Vishal had said this question would be addressed later and asked for the meeting to proceed as per the set agenda.